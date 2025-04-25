Westwood One VP David Felker Out As Cumulus Shutters Formats

After decades with Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and the network’s predecessors, Vice President of Programming David Felker has departed the company following its latest round of consolidation and downsizing around seven 24/7 syndicated formats.

Westwood One ended its Variety Hits Pop, Variety Hits Rock, Hits Now, Classic Hits Gold, Classic Rock X, Rock 2.0, and Good Time Oldies 24/7 syndicated formats on April 20. More than 40 national on-air personalities were reportedly laid off as a result.

Over nearly four decades, Felker served in multiple capacities including syndicated programming, Music Director, Program Director, Operations Manager, and ultimately Vice President of Programming. He confirmed his removal to Radio Ink.

His broadcasting career began in Los Angeles local radio in 1978. He joined the network in 1987 when it operated as Transtar and remained through multiple evolutions into UniStar, Westwood One, Dial Global, and finally Westwood One under Cumulus Media ownership.

Reflecting on his career, Felker stated, “I couldn’t have asked for a better run in the business, working with so many talented, creative, and professional employees, coworkers, and friends.”