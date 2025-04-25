Erica Shea Moves to Denver to Share Afternoons With Slacker

Erica Shea will join The Slacker Show on Audacy Denver’s Alice 105.9 (KALC). Beginning Monday, April 28, Shea will be heard alongside Slacker, T Hack, and Erin Doyle, hosting weekday afternoons.

Shea started her broadcasting career at age 17 as a board operator for KRTY in San Jose. In 2014, she joined iHeartMedia’s KIIS in Los Angeles, where she moved from intern to full-time producer for On Air With Ryan Seacrest. In 2022, she became both a producer and on-air talent for The Geena the Latina and Frankie V Morning Show in San Diego, and by 2023, she was co-hosting E. White + Erica in the Morning on KZHT in Salt Lake City.

She was let go during iHeart’s mass layoffs in Q4 2024.

Beyond radio, Shea has also been active in podcasting, contributing as co-host and producer on projects such as Breakfast at Sisanie’s, Almost On Air With Erica and Jon, and Twinning With Sisanie.

Shea stated, “I’m so excited to join the Alice 105.9 family and work with such a fun, creative team that’s all about the future of radio. Bringing my radio career to Denver and jumping into The Slacker Show feels like the opportunity of a lifetime!”