Trey Morris to Lead Sales Training Innovation Initiatives for CSS

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced the promotion of Trey Morris to Vice President, Senior Consultant, and Director of Training Innovation. Morris boasts more than three decades of experience in advertising and marketing, with eight years at CSS.

Under Morris’s leadership, CSS plans new courses, sales meeting resources, and strategic content directly aligned with real-world sales challenges. The company is also preparing to launch a new Learning Management System later this year, designed to offer easier access, personalized learning paths, and enhanced progress tracking.

The Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine said, “This is more than a promotion – it’s a statement about where we’re headed. We are doubling down on our commitment to serve sales leaders and salespeople with the best tools, training, and strategies in the industry. And there’s no one better suited to lead that charge than Trey.”

CSS SVP Stephanie Downs commented, “Trey brings a rare combination of sales expertise and creative vision. He knows how to make training come alive and how to deliver it in a way that drives real performance improvements.”

“The future of sales training is agile, engaging, and always improving,” said Morris. “I’m honored to help CSS set a new standard of excellence—and I can’t wait to show our clients what’s coming next.”