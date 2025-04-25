CPB Resumes Emergency Radio Grants After FEMA Funding Hold

Following the FEMA decision to lift a 65-day hold on $38 million in grants to public broadcasters, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded millions of dollars to public radio operators across the US to bolster emergency alerting capabilities.

The funding, part of the Next Generation Warning System initiative, will support critical infrastructure improvements focused heavily on radio transmission resilience.

The radio-focused projects include South Dakota Public Broadcasting receiving up to $3,369,443 to purchase and install 12 digital alert encoders/decoders, upgrade 10 FM stations for HD radio capabilities, and build network redundancy for emergency situations. Wisconsin Educational Communications Board’s Wisconsin Network, which includes Wisconsin Public Radio, is set to receive up to $1,445,686 to install decoders, strengthen rural coverage, and enhance its statewide emergency alert system.

KUTE KSUT Tribal Radio in Colorado is allocated up to $537,288 to replace equipment at nine locations, ensuring backup broadcasting capabilities during extended power outages.

Two other grants were secured for television infrastructure upgrades for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Wyoming PBS.

This announcement marks part of a broader effort funded by Congress beginning in 2022, directing FEMA to work with CPB to distribute grants aimed at modernizing public media’s emergency alerting services. In total, CPB has been awarded $136 million over three years for this purpose, with about $24.9 million already distributed to 45 organizations across 24 states.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said, “In times of disaster, the American people need to know they can depend on public media to be there in their communities, providing emergency alerts and essential information. These grants fund critical infrastructure that ensures our stations can warn people to take cover, seek higher ground, and head for safety. Families can feel safer knowing that public media has their safety as a top priority.”

South Dakota Public Broadcasting Executive Director Julie Overgaard said, “This is exciting news. We thank CPB for the continued investment being made in the critical infrastructure we need to deliver vital alerting information to help keep our communities safe during emergencies.”