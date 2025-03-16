CPB Takes FEMA to Court Over Emergency Alert Funding Halt

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency, challenging the agency’s decision to pause payments on a $40 million grant program designed to modernize the nation’s emergency alert system.

The CPB, a nonprofit organization that funds public radio and television stations, sued FEMA following the agency’s February 18 decision to put a hold on the Next Generation Warning System grants. These funds help public broadcasting stations upgrade equipment used to transmit real-time emergency alerts for disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, particularly in rural areas.

In Alaska, KHNS in Skagway ($88,426), KRBD ($95,185), and KSTK ($90,002) received funding for digital infrastructure, transmission equipment, and backup power. In the Southwest, KZET, KSJD, and KICO secured $54,750 for new transmitters and emergency backup systems.

California’s KVPR in Fresno received $38,607 for an emergency auxiliary transmitter site, while Pennsylvania’s WQLN in Erie was awarded $87,059 for equipment and software upgrades. KRCL in Salt Lake City received $462,038 to upgrade its transmitter, improving emergency alert coverage for rural Utah.

Per the lawsuit, FEMA has not provided an explanation for the suspension. The CPB, which administers the grant program, claims that the freeze has left more than 40 public media stations with nearly $1.9 million in unreimbursed expenses. The lawsuit seeks a court order directing FEMA to lift the hold and release the funds so that CPB and grant recipients can be reimbursed for their costs.

This suspension follows an attempt by The White House to pause CPB grants in January as part of a broader review by the Office of Management and Budget under recent executive orders from President Trump.

OMB Acting Director Matthew J. Vaeth issued a directive temporarily halting the disbursement of federal financial assistance to assess alignment with the administration’s policy priorities. That decision was reversed after US District Judge Loren AliKhan issued an administrative stay.