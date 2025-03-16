After 45 Years On D.C. Public Radio, A Familiar Voice Will Depart

Diane Rehm, a fixture in Washington, DC’s public radio landscape, has announced her departure from American University’s WAMU after accepting a buyout. Her last day on the air will be May 2, marking the end of a 45-year era at the NPR affiliate.

The 88-year-old cited last year’s staffing cuts at the station as part of her decision to step away, per a phone call with The Washington Post. After receiving a buyout notice in December, she consulted with her family and advisors before setting an end date.

Rehm began her career at WAMU in 1973 as a volunteer producer before becoming the host of Kaleidoscope, a weekday arts program, in 1979. In 1984, she rebranded the show as The Diane Rehm Show, expanding its scope to national and global issues.

In 2015, Rehm announced she would step away from The Diane Rehm Show to advocate for the right-to-die movement, inspired by her late husband’s struggle with Parkinson’s disease. However, she continued to broadcast through her podcast Diane Rehm: On My Mind and a monthly live program, The Diane Rehm Book Club, which will air its final episode at the end of April.

Though leaving WAMU, Rehm has no plans to retire entirely. She intends to continue advocating for end-of-life rights and explore new broadcasting opportunities, possibly through online platforms. She also hinted that her beloved book club would continue in some form or other.

There’s no word about how many – if any – others were offered or accepted similar buyouts by WAMU management. In February 2024, WAMU announced the closure of its digital news platform, DCist, along with the cutting of 15 staff members.