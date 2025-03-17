RadioDNA Hires Fritz Golman to Bridge Radio and Video Content

Broadcast engineering services provider RadioDNA has chosen Fritz Golman to lead its emerging multimedia division as Director of Video Systems/Automation. Golman joins RadioDNA after six years with iHeartMedia, where he served as a Broadcast Technologist and Video Systems Specialist.

At iHeart, he provided digital media support for flagship syndicated programs, including Elvis Duran & The Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, Clay Travis & Buck Sexton, and The Bobby Bones Show.

Beyond his work in broadcast video systems, Golman has an extensive background in AV, streaming, and podcast technology. His previous roles also include work with US Traffic Network, Radiate Media, and Navteq, collaborating with major media groups, including CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Audacy, Cumulus, Cox, Hubbard Broadcasting, Tegna, Hearst, NextStar, and Sinclair for over 15 years.

RadioDNA President and CEO Rob Goldberg commented, “Fritz adds to our team a unique set of skills and a long history of success. Broadcasters often inquire about supplemental video components for their brands but don’t often have a solution to automate and monetize. We now offer an expert to build a full solution for clients, regardless of market size or format. Fritz’s 30+ years of video experience proves it’s in his DNA!”

Golman stated, “I’m really excited working with the RadioDNA team. Broadcasters are seeing the value of streaming video added to live content as well as podcasting efforts. Implementing video has demonstrated in results that ‘move the needle’. We can bring these technologies to bear with existing RadioDNA clients, as well as garner new ones. The platforms integrate with many existing systems in place at stations today, which means it’s also cost-effective.”