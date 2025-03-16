New South Radio Stations Rally Over $328K for UMMC

The 24th annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon raised $328,641 for Children’s of Mississippi during its two-day broadcast on March 6-7. Thirteen New South Radio stations participated in the fundraiser, including US 96.3, Y101, Mix 98.7, Rock 93.1, 93.5 The Legend, and Blues 102.1 in Jackson, along with stations in Vicksburg and Meridian.

Patients past and present gathered with their families at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower to share their stories and encourage donations to support the state’s only children’s hospital. They spoke on-air about their medical journeys, underscoring the impact of the hospital’s specialized care.

University of Mississippi Medical Center Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Jen Hospodor told WJTV-TV, “Every year, it is so moving to hear the stories of our patients and their families. The broadcasters, the many Miracle Giving Club members, donors, and sponsors and their commitment to children’s health are also an inspiration. Their generosity brings children more comfort and care.”