Over 1,000 Staffers Suspended From Voice of America, USAGM

The Voice of America and its sister networks face a shutdown as federal officials issued mass suspensions for more than 1,000 employees at the US Agency for Global Media. Journalists found themselves locked out of station facilities on March 15 after a directive from President Trump mandating the elimination of all non-legally required USAGM activities.

Besides Voice of America, the move cuts off funding to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks. Reaching 420 million people in 63 languages across more than 100 countries, these stations exist to provide independent journalism in regions where free press is restricted.

USAGM had already severed contracts with major news services such as the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters.

Voice of America Director Michael Abramowitz commented, “I am deeply saddened that for the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced.” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President Steve Capus added, “The cancellation of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s grant agreement would be a massive gift to America’s enemies. The Iranian Ayatollahs, Chinese communist leaders, and autocrats in Moscow and Minsk would celebrate the demise of RFE/RL after 75 years.”

The legality of the mass suspensions remains unclear, particularly as termination notices bore the signature of senior Trump adviser Kari Lake, rather than the acting chief executive of USAGM. A shutdown of VOA would go against the controversial suggested policy document known as Project 2025, which called for upgrading the US’ international broadcasting infrastructure and refocusing on direct global engagement.