Ed Lover, Elroy Smith Among National Black Radio Hall Inductees

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2025 inductees, celebrating voices and figures integral in shaping Black radio. The induction ceremony will take place on September 21 in St. Louis.

This year’s honorees span multiple categories. Helen Little, JoJo O’Neal, and Kathy Brown will receive the Talented Sisters of Radio Award, while Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas, Phil Nelson, and Elroy Smith will be recognized with the Talented Brothers of Radio Award. The Gospel Radio Personality Award will go to Marvin Sapp and Willie May McIver. Barry Mayo will be honored as the African American Station Owner Award recipient.

Other notable awards include the Hip Hop Radio Personality Award, which will go to Ed Lover, and the House Music Pioneer Award, presented to Farley “Jackmaster” Funk. Bev Johnson will be recognized in the Talk Radio Personality category, and Dee Hill will receive the Personality that has Reached Out to the Community Award. Arrested Development will be inducted as the Radio Music Career Artists of the Year.

The Lifetime Media Achievement Award will be presented to J. Anthony Brown, and the Broadcasters Chairman’s Leadership Award will go to Marsha Washington George, known as the “Radio Lady.” The Production and Imaging Award, also known as the Mitch Faulkner Award, will be given to Marc Young.

Honoring radio’s rich history, the Radio Pioneer Award will be presented to Shirley Strawberry, Ron Atkins, Rick Roberts “JoJo,” Robin Boyce, Barbara Taylor, and Don Saint Johnn. Additionally, a special posthumous recognition will be given to Jerry Boulding, Wanda Smith, Van Douglas, Gary Young, Cleo Sears, Sid Kennedy, Charles “Hoppy” Adams, Mary Mason, and Herb Kent.

Atlanta Chapter President and Selection Process Chairperson Hurricane Dave Smith said, “I am thrilled to welcome this year’s inductees. Their impact on Black radio is undeniable, and their names will be forever enshrined.”

Founded by President Bernie Hayes, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame recognizes Black radio professionals whose contributions have influenced music, culture, and news. The Hall of Fame is housed at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis.