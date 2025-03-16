Michael Johnson Jr. Named Brand Manager For Albany’s Team

Townsquare Media Albany’s 104.5 The Team (WTMM) has promoted Michael Johnson Jr. to Brand Manager. Johnson, who has been producing Big Board Sports with Rodger Wyland, will continue in that role while also launching his own show with details coming soon.

WTMM Director of Content Matty Jeff stated, “Ever since Michael Johnson Jr. joined us on 104.5 The Team, we knew he was a sports talk-radio superstar in the making. We’re thrilled to see him grow with us here in Albany and cannot wait to see him excel in his new role.”

Johnson commented, “I am thrilled to be the new Brand Manager of 104.5 The Team. Sports are my passion and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to lead the Capital Region’s #1 sports station in my hometown. I cannot wait to engage with and provide more awesome daily content for our listeners. Thank you to everyone at Townsquare Media for helping me along this journey. Let’s do this!”

Townsquare Media Market Manager Jason Finkelberg said, “Michael’s passion for sports and dedication to The Team have been clear from the day I met him. His deep connection to the Capital Region’s sports scene and his ability to engage listeners make him the perfect fit to lead 104.5 The Team into the future. We’re excited to see him thrive in this expanded role.”