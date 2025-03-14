Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Selects 2025 Hall of Famers

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation has announced the 2025 inductees into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame, recognizing Paul Braun, Denise Callaway, Bill Hubbard, and Mark Zoromski for their contributions to radio and television.

Radio takes center stage in this year’s class with Paul Braun’s legendary career in Wisconsin sports broadcasting. Braun, best known as the longtime voice of University of Wisconsin hockey, spent five decades calling Badger games across WIBA, WTSO, and WMTV-TV.

Beyond the booth, he owned and operated radio stations in Platteville and mentored future broadcasters. “I’ve been fortunate to call some of the greatest moments in Badger hockey history and to work with so many incredible people in this industry. This recognition means the world to me,” Braun said.

Denise Callaway, one of Wisconsin’s pioneering Black female reporters, built a career at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee before moving into leadership roles in communications and public broadcasting.

Bill Hubbard has spent over 40 years as a leader in broadcast engineering in television. He has also trained the next generation of engineers through the WBA Duke Wright Media Technology Institute and his work with the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

After leading news coverage at WITI-TV, Mark Zoromski turned to education, launching PantherVision at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and later modernizing student media at Marquette University.

Since its founding in 1989, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame has honored professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to the industry. The 2025 induction ceremony will take place on June 19 during the WBA Summer Conference in La Crosse. The Hall of Fame’s physical display is housed at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, with a virtual exhibit available at the Wisconsin Museum of Broadcasting.