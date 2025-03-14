Saga Is Keen On Randy Cable’s Return As Market Manager

Saga Communications has appointed Randy Cable as Vice President and General Manager of its Keene, NH market. Cable returns to Saga from a stint as Regional Director of Sales at Beasley Media Group, managing all sales operations across Tampa and Fort Myers.

Cable previously served as Integrated Sales Manager for Cox Media Group in Miami and Jacksonville and spent 11 years as Director of Sales at Audacy’s Greenville, SC cluster. Before that, he worked for Saga as its Asheville, NC, Market Manager.

Saga expects Cable’s leadership to play a key role in Saga’s Blended Digital Advertising strategy, which was expounded on in the company’s Q4 earnings call.

Saga Communications COO Wayne Leland said, “We believe there is an unprecedented opportunity to increase revenue in our local communities by being true advisors to the businesses we serve. Local businesses are spending far more on digital than they do on radio, yet most don’t have a local media advisor who truly understands how to connect those dollars to real consumer actions. Randy sees this opportunity the same way we do, and we’re excited to have him lead the way in Keene.”

Cable commented, “I’m thrilled to be back at Saga at such an exciting time. The way local businesses buy advertising has changed and so has the way we sell it. Saga understands that success isn’t about selling a product, it’s about delivering real, measurable business outcomes. That’s exactly the kind of company I want to be part of, and exactly the kind of leadership I look forward to bringing to Keene.”