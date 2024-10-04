Beasley Media Group Names Regional Sales Leaders For Florida

Beasley Media Group has made a trio of sales management promotions within its Florida region clusters. The move comes as Beasley moves to consolidate several leadership positions, which included the appointment of the broadcaster’s first Regional VPs in August.

April Brinks-Bailey, previously National Sales Manager for Tampa, Fort Myers, and Augusta, will take on the additional duties of Director of Agency Sales for both Tampa and Fort Myers. Stacie Waldrop, formerly Digital Sales Manager for the Tampa radio cluster, has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Digital Sales, overseeing digital sales for both Tampa and Fort Myers.

Randy Cable, who was Director of Sales for Fort Myers, will now serve as Regional Director of Sales, managing all sales operations across Tampa and Fort Myers.

Beasley Media Group Regional Vice President Ron deCastro said, “I am excited to announce these well-deserved promotions. Randy, April, and Stacie each bring unique skill sets that will greatly enhance our ability to serve the needs of advertisers and listeners in both markets.”

April Brinks-Bailey commented, “I am excited to take on this new role covering West Central Florida. Beasley Media Group has amazing properties and opportunities to help our local, regional, and national businesses grow. I look forward to partnering with our advertisers and delivering results.”

Stacie Waldrop remarked, “I am honored for the opportunity to work with our talented teams in Beasley’s Florida markets. Together, we will continue to lead the way in delivering innovative digital solutions for our clients. I look forward to driving exceptional results that will empower our advertisers and expand our market presence in Florida.”

Randy Cable added, “I look forward to developing synergies between these two strong markets and our outstanding teams. With our experienced and talented teams, incredible radio brands, and robust digital advertising capabilities, we are well-positioned to super-serve the growing business community along the Gulf Coast.”