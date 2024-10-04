EMF Sells Off Nashville Signal Three Months After Purchase

Back in March, Educational Media Foundation announced its purchase of four Salem Media signals spread between Nashville and Honolulu for $7 million. The Christian radio giant is now recouping some of that purchase price with a sale of its own in Music City.

In an FCC filing, EMF disclosed the $2.1 million sale of WFFI in Kingston Springs, TN, to fellow religious broadcaster Family Radio, pending FCC approval. The station had formerly been one of the three signals simulcasting Salem’s “94 FM The Fish” and has served as a K-LOVE Member station since May.

The signal joined WBOZ and WLVU EMF’s Christian Contemporary Music format in Middle Tennessee, while WFFH transitioned to Air1 Worship Now’s contemporary worship format alongside an FM translator.

The new signal comes close to home for Family Radio – while the broadcaster’s Network Operations are based in Alameda, CA, the company’s other headquarters is located in Franklin, TN. EMF is also expanding with a new K-LOVE headquarters near Nashville set to open later this year.

This deal comes days after the news of Family Radio’s sale of KPRA 89.5 in Mendocino County, CA, to Ukiah Christian Radio for $68,000.

Family Radio is represented Kathleen Victory of Fletcher, Heald, & Hildreth, while Wilkinson Barker Knauer‘s David Oxenford represents EMF. Robert H. Branch was the sole broker, working for Family Radio.