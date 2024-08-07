Menna, deCastro, Edwards To Be Beasley’s First Regional VPs

Beasley Media Group is introducing the role of Regional Vice Presidents to its management structure, with three company leaders becoming the first to assume the role. Cluster and Market Managers will now report directly to their respective Regional Vice Presidents.

The newly appointed Regional Vice Presidents include Ron deCastro, who will oversee the Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida markets. AJ Lurie, in addition to his role as Ft. Myers Market Manager, will now also manage statewide sales efforts. Mac Edwards is set to oversee the Charlotte and Fayetteville markets while Kent Dunn will continue his leadership in Augusta.

Mary Menna is tasked with leading the Boston, Philadelphia, and New Jersey markets. Finally, Beasley Vice President of Operations Kevin Rich will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of the Las Vegas and Detroit markets.

Regional Vice Presidents will report directly to Brian Beasley, the Chief Operating Officer.

In a further leadership adjustment, Company President Bruce Beasley is slated to be appointed Vice Chair of BBGI’s Board of Directors at the forthcoming board meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley said, “These changes reflect the company’s continuous commitment to streamline our sales efforts and drive revenue in an efficient manner across multiple platforms throughout the Company.”