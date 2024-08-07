Arkansas Broadcasters Unveil First-Ever Hall of Fame Class

The Arkansas Broadcasters Association has selected the inaugural class for the Arkansas Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The 2024 ABA Hall of Fame inductees include five distinguished figures, with four having ties to radio throughout their careers.

For radio, inductees include Bobby Caldwell – the Owner and CEO of East Arkansas Broadcasters, the largest group of radio stations in the state. He is the past president of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association and on the Board of Directors of the NAB and has been a crucial advocate for the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act.

Also recognized from the AM band is Kermit Womack, who founded KURM-AM in 1979 and served as a talk show host there until his retirement earlier this year. His career spanned 72 years, including work in Missouri.

“Broadway” Joe Booker, Director of Programming for Cumulus Little Rock and morning host on Power 92 (KIPR) will also be honored, along with B.J. Sams. B.J. started his half century broadcasting career as “BJ the DJ” on radio before moving to television at KATV-TV in Little Rock. He is also recognized for his community service with Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

For television, Jim Pitcock will be recognized posthumously. Pitcock began his career at KFSA-TV in Fort Smith, eventually becoming News Director at KATV-TV in Little Rock. He played a key role in the preservation of Arkansas’ history through news archives now housed at the University of Arkansas.

The induction ceremony will take place during the ABA’s annual convention in Hot Springs on Monday, October 14. Nominees not selected this year will automatically be considered for the 2025 Hall of Fame induction.

ABA President Greg Horne said, “We are proud to recognize these five outstanding individuals. They’ve each enjoyed stellar careers, made significant contributions in their communities, and have been tremendous ambassadors for the broadcast industry in Arkansas. I again want to thank the Hall of Fame Committee for its work. They had a strong list of nominations to sort through, and I know they worked hard on the process to select these five.”