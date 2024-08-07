Jason Bjorson To Add Madison Market Manager Duties For Audacy

Audacy has appointed Jason Bjorson as the new Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Madison market. He steps into the role following the departure of Andrea Hansen. Bjorson joined Audacy in November as Milwaukee Market Manager.

In his expanded role, Bjorson will manage a variety of stations including 94.9 WOLX, Mix 105.1 (WMHX), 105.5 Triple M (WMMM), and CHANNEL Q (WOLX-HD2). This joins the five stations he oversees in Milwaukee.

Bjorson has more than two decades in media, moving from Account Executive to leadership positions. This includes roles at Cox Radio in Jacksonville and Journal Broadcast Group in Knoxville. Within Wisconsin, he has managed WTMJ-AM and the Green Bay and Milwaukee Brewer Radio Networks.

Before joining Audacy, Bjorson led a new business sales team in the HR Tech sector and managed advertising sales teams for Spectrum Cable.

Audacy Regional President Brian Purdy stated, “We’re looking forward to him taking the helm of our Madison market and its brands as we aim to super-serve our listeners and clients.”

Bjorson said, “I am excited to work with our legendary Audacy Madison stations and tenured staff. They feel like a tight family. I’m even more thrilled to combine the Madison group with Milwaukee to carry the torch for Team Wisconsin.”