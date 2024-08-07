Anchor/Reporter

This role serves on a team of Anchor-Reporters as the on-air voices of the network as well as the content providers of written stories, audio and newscasts for affiliate clients statewide, and in some cases, regionally or nationally. Based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, this position primarily covers the Minnesota Legislature and other state agency news.

Key Responsibilities

Research facts around breaking news events in person or through a series of phone interviews that are of importance to a statewide audience, including contacting and meeting with state and national leaders and newsmakers.

Research, write and publish original news content to various websites and social media platforms.

Produce and anchor hourly radio newscasts and longform interviews.

Job Specifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or closely related field.

4+ years of experience working at a radio or TV station or network with proven on-air broadcast experience

Proficiency in current digital audio editing tools

Radio studio operations experience

Audio field production – both live and taped

College-level writing and editing abilities

Knowledge of government systems is required.

Ability to post and share information via social media networks: Instagram, Facebook, X and Linked In.

Please email Hannah Petkovsky [email protected]