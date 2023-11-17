Jason Bjorson Named Milwaukee Market Manager For Audacy

Audacy Milwaukee has announced the appointment of Jason Bjorson as the cluster’s new Senior Vice President and Market Manager. Bjorson will be responsible for managing 99.1 The Mix (WMYX), 1250 AM The Fan (WSSP-AM), 103.7 KISS FM (WXSS), Hot 105.7 (WXSS-HD2), and Channel Q (WXSS-HD3).

With a media career spanning more than twenty years, Bjorson’s background includes roles at Cox Media Group in Jacksonville, FL, and Journal Broadcast Group in Knoxville, TN. In 2013, he moved to JBG’s Milwaukee cluster as a Local Sales Manager where he rose to General Sales Manager. Before joining Audacy, Bjorson was involved in leading a new business sales team for an HR Tech company in the SAAS space and managing advertising sales teams for Spectrum Cable.

Audacy Regional President Rachel Williamson said, “His experience across radio, video, and digital combined with his deep knowledge and relationships throughout the Milwaukee market brings an increased expertise to our cluster and clients.”

Bjorson added, “I’m thrilled to join the Audacy Milwaukee team, with some of Milwaukee’s most iconic brands and an innovative broadcaster. I’ve competed with this team and tried to recruit them for years, so I know how much talent is here. I’m looking forward to working with them to win big here in Milwaukee!”