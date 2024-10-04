SportsRadio 94WIP To Continue as Phillies Flagship

Audacy and the Philadelphia Phillies have extended their radio broadcast partnership in a new multi-year deal. SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) will remain the flagship station for all Phillies games, including regular season, postseason, and select Spring Training matchups.

The broadcast team of Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will return for play-by-play coverage, while Gregg Murphy will continue hosting the pregame show Leading Off and postgame show The Final Out. Additionally, SportsRadio 94WIP will continue to host broadcasts from the Deborah Heart and Lung Broadcast Booth at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans can also stream games via the Audacy app.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “As we gear up for another Red October, we’re excited to announce our continued partnership with the Phillies. The Phillies are synonymous with this city’s great sports culture, and we’re proud to continue serving as the home for Phillies faithful – from every pitch throughout the season to yearlong updates and headlines surrounding their favorite team.”

Philadelphia Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck added, “SportsRadio 94WIP has been the Phillies’ longtime radio partner, and our collective goal has always been to provide fans with the most entertaining, informative, and engaging broadcast in the game. As excitement ramps up for our third consecutive postseason appearance, we also celebrate the continuation of Phillies baseball on our flagship station for years to come.”