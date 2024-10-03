DJ D-Strong Returns to Relaunched 102 JAMZ in Orlando

In August, 102 JAMZ (WJHM) returned to Orlando airwaves for the first time since its original run from 1988 to 2014. Now one of the station’s most familiar voices has returned as its first on-air talent since the station’s relaunch. DJ D-Strong now hosts weekday afternoons.

DJ D-Strong began his radio career at 102 JAMZ from 2003 to 2014. He also has Program Director experience at multiple stations, including iHeartMedia Orlando’s 104.5 The Beat (WTKS-HD2). Off-air, he serves as the DJ and emcee for the Orlando Magic. He previously toured with Ciara and DJ’d for BET’s 106 & Park.

102 JAMZ Brand Manager Miguel ‘Mijo’ Irizarry said, “D-Strong isn’t just part of the Orlando community, he embodies it. His passion, work ethic, and experience as both a programmer and talent make him invaluable wherever he’s needed.”

DJ D-Strong expressed, “I am incredibly excited to return to 102 JAMZ, the station that launched my radio career. I look forward to not only being a part of this new chapter of the 102 JAMZ legacy but also engaging with our listeners and giving back to the community that has supported me throughout my journey.”