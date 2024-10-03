A Familiar Name Is Back To Program Two Albuquerque AM Signals

Darren White has returned to Cumulus Media Albuquerque as the new Program Director for 770 AM/96.3 FM News Radio KKOB and sister Sports/Talk station The Sports Animal (KNML-AM). White previously hosted a midday show on KKOB from 2019 to 2021.

In addition to his radio experience, White has an extensive background in public service, having served as Public Safety Director for Albuquerque’s police and fire departments, Sheriff of Bernalillo County, and Head of Public Safety for New Mexico under Governor Gary Johnson. He also chaired George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign in New Mexico.

Market Manager Jeff Berry stated, “I am SO excited for Darren’s return to Cumulus Albuquerque as Program Director. His passion for radio and vision for the future are contagious. We are fortunate to have someone with his background re-join our industry in a leadership position. Welcome home, Darren!”

Darren White added, “I am honored to accept the position of Program Director for News Radio KKOB and KNML The Sports Animal, and I am humbled by the confidence Cumulus Media has placed in me for this exciting new challenge. Having been a part of Cumulus for over a decade, I have seen firsthand the incredible dedication and talent of the teams at both stations. With a proven history of delivering provocative, engaging, and informative radio that is second to none, I look forward to building on that legacy by attracting new listeners and continuing to bring dynamic programming to our loyal radio family.”