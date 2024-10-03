Social Justice Desk Brings Bennett Back to Aspen Public Radio

Eleanor Bennett has returned to Aspen Public Radio as the reporter for a new Social Justice Desk, a collaboration with Aspen Journalism. Bennett previously hosted APR’s Morning Edition before leaving in May to participate in a summer-long Spanish language program.

The area native will work across the region, from Aspen to Parachute, focusing on the perspectives of those impacted by social justice issues and the innovative solutions being developed. Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism’s collaboration aims to provide in-depth, multimedia investigative reporting on equity and inclusion, which began in 2021.

The Social Justice Desk will spotlight regional stories that address social injustice, elevating diverse voices and fostering community dialogue.

Bennett’s stories will be available in both English and Spanish. They will be archived online through Noticias en Español and shared with Sol del Valle, the region’s Spanish-language newspaper, to ensure access for Spanish-speaking residents.

Bennett said, “I am thrilled to be back home in the valley reporting after a summer studying Spanish. I look forward to covering a range of challenges impacting our community, from a lack of affordable housing to mental health access barriers — as well as local efforts to solve these issues. I also hope to continue practicing my Spanish and building relationships with fellow community members.”

“With Eleanor’s continued passion for investigating social justice issues and her strengthened Spanish language knowledge, we couldn’t be more excited to have her back on the team and working in this collaborative way with Aspen Journalism,” says Aspen Public Radio News Director Kelsey Brunner.

Aspen Journalism Editor and Executive Director Curtis Wackerle commented, “Coverage that concerns itself with questions of a just society has long been a priority for our newsroom, and I am thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Aspen Public Radio to invest a new level of resources into the effort. Working with Eleanor and bringing our teams together is exciting, and I am grateful for this new opportunity to drive impact and serve the public.”