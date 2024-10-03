FCC Appointments Boost Engineering and Enforcement Teams

The FCC is bolstering its Office of Engineering and Technology and the Enforcement Bureau with a strategic promotion and hire, respectively. Ira Keltz will serve as OET Acting Chief Engineer, while a former Verizon Exec will serve as Bureau CTO.

Ira Keltz as Acting Chief Engineer of the Office of Engineering and Technology. He will oversee the management of the US table of frequency allocation, experimental licensing, spectrum policy for unlicensed devices, and the FCC’s equipment authorization program.

Keltz, an electrical engineer with a career at the FCC that began in 1994, has previously served as Deputy Chief of OET and held various leadership positions within the agency.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “Our Office of Engineering and Technology plays a key role in carrying out the FCC’s essential spectrum management responsibilities. I thank Ira for agreeing to lead this outstanding group of engineers, attorneys, and other experts.”

Meanwhile, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has appointed former Verizon Senior Director Andy Hendrickson as its new Chief Technology Officer. Hendrickson will provide strategic guidance on privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, and network outage enforcement.

With over 20 years of telecommunications experience, including roles in the development of Verizon’s 5G network and Cloud Platform, Hendrickson will collaborate with the FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force to address issues like cyberattacks and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal commented, “I am delighted that someone with Andy’s background in the private sector is joining the Enforcement Bureau to serve the American public and help protect the communications networks we rely on in so many aspects of our everyday lives.”