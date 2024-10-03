Podcast Radio’s Genre-Based Blocks Debut on Minnesota AM

Alpha Media’s KAUS-AM is the newest US home of Podcast Radio, expanding the format to southern Minnesota. The station will also carry a Podcast Radio first: dedicated genre hours for curated podcast programming including business, true crime, and comedy.

KAUS previously carried local and syndicated News/Talk to the Austin, MN area.

Podcast Radio Minnesota joins other affiliates across the US, including Alpha’s KWIX-AM, KREI-AM, and KJFF in Missouri, which flipped in May. Beasley Media Group operates four 24/7 stations in Detroit, the Carolinas, Tampa Bay, and Southwest Florida. Programming is distributed via a partnership with Local Radio Networks.

Podcast Radio CEO Gerard Edwards commented, “We are excited to have Podcast Radio on in Minnesota. Our genre-based scheduling allows us to offer something for every listener, while using the trusted radio format to connect audiences with the world of podcasts. Alpha Media has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to expanding our presence.”

Alpha Media Minnesota VP of Revenue Development Robert Mitheun commented, “We’re excited to be the first in Minnesota to introduce Podcast Radio’s innovative format to our listeners. With its curated genre hours and top-tier content, this partnership offers something unique for everyone. Aside from the content, I found the Podcast Radio development team to be immensely accommodating. Their can-do attitude was refreshing.”

KMG Networks CEO Gary Krantz added, “We’re excited to expand our Alpha Media partnership in Minnesota. The genre-specific hours give stations flexibility as they can be moved around the schedule, while the variety blocks also bring the best of the diverse podcast world to radio using innovative formatting.” KMG is overseeing the stateside rollout of the format.