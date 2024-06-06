KMG Taps LRN For Podcast Radio Distribution As Format Grows

Local Radio Networks is logging its first all-talk format with the addition of Podcast Radio. Through this collaboration with Krantz Media Group, Podcast Radio content will be accessible from LRN via its distribution platform for affiliate stations’ automation systems.

After starting in the UK, Podcast Radio moved to the United States, first with Beasley Media Group then Alpha Media. The 24/7 format adapts podcast content into a radio-friendly listening experience, enhanced by localized promotions and “Podjocks.”

Podcast Radio is available cash and barter. Adlarge Media is handling network advertising sales.

Podcast Radio CEO Gerry Edwards said, “We are beyond excited to be partnering with LRN. Our respective teams have engaged like kindred spirits in the sharing of tech and platform advancements. We cannot wait to hear Podcast Radio brands executing on the LRN platform that will allow stations an unparalleled degree of programming flexibility that is simply not common in the Talk syndication industry.”

LRN President and CEO Steve Swick shared, “We’re excited to partner with Podcast Radio to bring this innovative format to our partners and broadcast groups. It’s an excellent opportunity to diversify our 24/7 Music Formats and content offerings and introduce a fresh, dynamic listening experience to our audience and affiliates alike across radio dials.”

KMG CEO Gary Krantz commented, “We are excited to expand Podcast Radio’s presence into Local Radio Network’s ecosystem. Together, we’re creating a new way for listeners to discover and enjoy the best in podcast content through the familiar and trusted medium of radio.”