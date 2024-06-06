Back to Sacramento: Paul Marshall Rejoins 98 Rock After 20 Years

Paul Marshall is returning to Audacy Sacramento’s 98 Rock (KRXQ) for a new weekday morning show starting June 24. Marshall previously served as the station’s Music Director and afternoon drive host from 2001 to 2004.

He announced his departure from Hubbard Radio Phoenix’s KSLX on social media in May. The host has also worked at WAAF and WBCN in Boston, KQRC in Kansas City, and KDKB in Phoenix. During his past time in Sacramento, he contributed as a Monday Night Football postgame analyst for KXTV-TV.

Audacy Sacramento Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman stated, “We are excited to welcome Paul Marshall back to 98 Rock. His deep connection to the Sacramento community and his previous success at our station will make him a welcomed addition to our weekday lineup. We look forward to seeing the energy and enthusiasm he will bring to our listeners once again.”

Marshall shared, “I am humbled by the opportunity to rejoin 98 Rock. Huge thanks to the Audacy brain trust that deemed me the guy for the gig, namely Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, Vince Richards, and Stacey Kauffman. I look forward to working alongside a great group led by Aaron Roberts. I’m stoked to get back to Sac!”