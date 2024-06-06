Springart Rises To Run Rock Programming for Beasley Detroit

101 WRIF Program Director Jade Springart has been elevated to Director of Rock Programming for Beasley Media Group’s Detroit cluster. In her expanded role, Springart will now also oversee Classic Rock 94.7 WCSX.

She joined WRIF 17 years ago as a promotions intern, rising through various roles including Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and Midday Host, before being appointed Program Director in August 2021. She will continue her on-air presence on WRIF, hosting middays.

Springart was also in the 2023 class of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio’s Mildred Carter Mentoring Program.

Beasley Media Group Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley said, “Jade is the perfect choice to lead our rock programming in the Motor City. Her commitment, dedication, and drive for the rock format is exactly what we need to take both stations to the next level and beyond.”

Market Manager Patti Taylor commented, “I am thrilled to be able to hand the 94.7 WCSX reins over to someone as knowledgeable, capable, and passionate as Jade. Her drive, along with her acute attention to all the right details, makes Jade the exact person we need to take the iconic WCSX through this time of evolution and growth. As Program Director of WRIF and now WCSX, I am excited to see what Jade has in store for Detroit’s rock fans!”

Springart added, “I am honored to take on the role of program director for 94.7 WCSX. As a born and raised Detroiter, I grew up listening to 94.7 and can honestly say this station played a huge part in influencing my love for rock n’ roll (along with my mom who had this station on every morning while taking me to school). I’m excited to work with some of the best talent in the industry and continue the success of the brand and call. I can’t thank the Beasleys enough for their continued support and for entrusting me to guide both WRIF and WCSX!”