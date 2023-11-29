MIW Picks Four For 2023 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced the 2023 class of the Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. Now in its 22nd year, the program pairs aspiring female radio professionals with established leaders in the field. The select group of four women represents a diverse cross-section of the radio industry, including sales, marketing, programming, and digital.

Sponsored by Beasley Media Group and Entravision Communications, the 2023 program features Townsquare Media Regional Traffic Manager Rosanna Cole, Good Karma Brands Director of Teammate Experience Caleigh Fisher, Audacy Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management Kristi Nguyen, and Beasley Media Detroit’s WRIF PD Jade Springart.

The MIW Group Mildred Carter Mentoring Program pays tribute to Mildred Carter’s pioneering legacy. Alongside her husband Andrew “Skip” Carter, she co-founded KPRS in Kansas City, Missouri, the first African-American-owned radio station in the United States, established in 1950. After her husband’s passing, Carter led the Carter Broadcast Group before handing over the reins to her grandson, Michael.

2023 MIW Mentoring Committee Chair Lindsay Adams and Committee member Jenna Miller, both program graduates, shared their mutual excitement, saying, “Year after year, the Mildred Carter mentorship committee is captivated by the exceptional quality, diversity, and caliber of our applicants. The task of narrowing down to the final four proves challenging, a testament to the remarkable talent we consistently encounter. We are elated to announce this year’s mentees and eagerly anticipate witnessing their professional growth as they embark on their career journeys with the invaluable support of this program.”

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley commented, “We are proud to be a part of this outstanding program that makes a real and relevant difference in supporting future leaders in our industry.”

Entravision EVP of Global Marketing Karina Cerda added, “Congratulations to MIW’s Class of 2023! We’re excited to support our future female leaders through a program that is so committed to their growth and success.”