The Fish Leaves Little Rock As New Christian Group Takes Over

Salem Media Group is selling off another station in its religious radio network, with the sale of Little Rock’s 93.3 The Fish (KKSP) to Encouragement Media Group. The station will be rebranded to 93.3 KVNE starting September 1, offering a simulcast of EMG’s flagship station – also offering commercial-free Christian music.

The final sale price is $1.55 million, per FCC filings, and marks the fifth Fish signal divested by Salem this year. In March, the company announced the sale of three Nashville signals and one Honolulu FM to Educational Media Foundation for $7 million.

Known as “The Voice of Encouragement,” the original KVNE broadcasts out of Texas’ Tyler/Longview market, with another simulcast in Shreveport, LA along with digital streaming offerings. The station has won ten Station of the Year awards from Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.

Beyond 93.3 KVNE, EMG’s network includes 11 radio stations. This includes Fuzión, a Spanish Christian music network, Lift Worship, which focuses on worship music, and The Well, a Bible teaching format. EMG’s digital presence is also notable with Modo Vida offering Spanish Bible teachings and Evergreen providing a seasonal Christmas format.

EMG President and CEO Troy Kriechbaum said, “We are excited to continue the legacy of pointing people to Jesus that Salem’s 93.3 The Fish started nine years ago here in Little Rock. We look forward to building on what The Fish has done and are committed to partnering with local ministries to strengthen the community impact for Christ in Little Rock.”