Niko Petrou Signs On for Three More Years with Audacy Phoenix

Audacy has signed a multiyear contract extension with BIG 94.5 (KOOL) afternoon host Niko Petrou. Petrou joined Audacy Phoenix in 2018 as a morning co-host on KMLE Country 107.9 before moving to BIG 94.5, where he began The Niko Show.

His previous roles include assistant program director, music director, and on-air talent at WBMP, as well as evening host for iHeartMedia’s Z100 (WHTZ) in New York. He has also hosted Music Choice’s The Cut and announced for concerts at Madison Square Garden.

“We’re excited to keep Niko’s electrifying energy on the air for another three years,” said Audacy Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager Dave Pugh. “Niko brings a lively presence to the afternoons, and we’re thrilled for him to continue turning up the party on BIG 94.5.”

Petrou, a 20-year radio veteran, expressed his gratitude: “My experience since joining Audacy has been amazing. I’m beyond grateful for the listeners and the support from Dave Pugh, Chris Hernandez, and Larry Morgan. There are BIG things ahead, and I’m excited to continue enjoying all that Phoenix has to offer.”