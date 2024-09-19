NAB Show 2025 Seeks Papers and Panels for BEIT Conference

The National Association of Broadcasters is taking its first steps to NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas by opening its call for technical papers and panels for the 2025 Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, running April 5-9, 2025.

The BEIT Conference is geared toward broadcast engineers, technicians, technology managers, developers, contractors, equipment manufacturers, consultants, and researchers. It will focus on current technical topics with an emphasis on the evolution of technology across radio, television, digital platforms, and the broader media and IT ecosystem.

Proposals must be submitted by Friday, November 8. Selected papers will be published in the Proceedings of the 2025 NAB BEIT Conference in April 2025.

Topics for submission include broadcast radio, digital online operations, generative AI, cybersecurity, and technical regulatory issues. A full list of topics is available on the submission site. Submissions explaining the underlying technologies used in new broadcast products or services are welcome, but NAB says promotional content will not be accepted.

In a partnership between the BEIT Conference and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, graduate and undergraduate students aged 18 and over are also invited to submit papers. Student papers must align with one of the BEIT categories and will be reviewed alongside professional submissions. The best student paper will be presented during the conference and published in the Proceedings. The award will be presented at the 2025 BEIT Conference Opening Session, with travel assistance provided to the winner.

This year’s BEIT Conference Committee is chaired by Townsquare Media SVP of Product, Design, and Engineering Sun Sachs, and includes industry experts from various organizations. Partners for the BEIT Conference include the Society of Broadcast Engineers, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, North American Broadcast Association, and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

NAB SVP of Emerging Technology John Clark commented, “NAB Show continues to be the premier destination for industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge advancements in broadcast engineering and IT. The NAB BEIT Conference plays a crucial role in driving innovation, and this year’s call for papers will highlight groundbreaking work from both seasoned professionals and emerging voices. We’re excited to see the wide range of technical expertise and forward-thinking solutions that will be presented in 2025.”