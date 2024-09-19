Nebraska Corn Board Offering Ag Radio Internship With NRRA

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association is now accepting applications for its 2025 summer internship program, in collaboration with the Nebraska Corn Board. The internship offers college students a chance to gain hands-on experience in agriculture broadcasting and digital communications.

The Rural Radio Network is seeking students interested in broadcasting to join the team at the Nebraska Innovation Campus studios in Lincoln starting in May 2025. The internship is part of a larger initiative by the Nebraska Corn Board, which oversees investments in corn checkoff programs to boost the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn.

The NRRA, a cooperative of farmers and ranchers, operates 15 radio stations and the Rural Radio Network, covering six Midwest states. The internship also includes involvement with Market Journal, a 30-minute weekly TV show focused on agricultural business decisions partnered with the NRRA.

The Agriculture Broadcasting and Digital Communications Internship is open to all college students, with preference given to those attending Nebraska-based schools. Applications are due by Friday, October 11.