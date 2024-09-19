Vicari Ahee To Lead Regional Sales For Cumulus In Michigan

Cumulus Media has announced the appointment of Theresa Vicari Ahee as Regional Sales Manager for its six radio stations in the Detroit and Ann Arbor markets. Vicari Ahee brings over 16 years of experience in media, public relations, and marketing to the role.

This marks Vicari Ahee’s return to Cumulus Media, where she previously worked as a Senior Account Executive for 760 WJR-AM for six years. Her career includes roles as Marketing Manager and Media Buyer for the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group and Entertainment Publicist for Allied Advertising.

Cumulus Detroit/Ann Arbor Regional Vice President and Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Theresa back with Cumulus, and we are confident she will help lead us to even greater successes in both the Detroit and Ann Arbor markets. Theresa brings a special kind of energy to our highly talented sales teams and there could not be a better brand ambassador for us, as she has always excelled at building and maintaining outstanding client relationships.”

“Theresa is also a well-regarded team player who will work collaboratively with our Programmers and On-Air Talent to help us create and execute the most successful marketing campaigns for our customers.”

Vicari Ahee remarked, “I am so pleased to rejoin my Cumulus family! I look forward to the opportunities that this elevated role will present in the Detroit and Ann Arbor markets. Cumulus stands at the forefront of both radio and digital media, supported by the very best people in the industry and we have clients that are truly second to none. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing organization. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Steve Finateri for his guidance over the years and for this incredible career opportunity.”