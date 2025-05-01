iHeartMedia Selects Leon Williamson to Lead Memphis and Tupelo

iHeartMedia has appointed Leon Williamson as Market President for its Memphis and Tupelo operations. He replaces Karen McCrary Mitchell, who has held the role since May 2023. Williamson was previously Market President and SVP of Sales for iHeart Indianapolis.

As shared Market President, Williamson will oversee eight stations in Memphis and six in Tupelo.

iHeartMedia Kentucky/Memphis Area President Kristy Beebe said, “Leon brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in our industry. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success in the Memphis and Tupelo markets.”

“Leon is not only a seasoned professional but also a dedicated supporter of the community actively involved in various initiatives, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact. This passion for service and his strategic approach to market challenges make him the perfect fit for this role. I am confident that under Leon’s leadership, we will achieve new heights and continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and partners,” she added.

Williamson commented, “Joining Memphis’ vibrant market and Tupelo’s exceptional community is an amazing opportunity! I’m absolutely thrilled to work with iHeart’s iconic and heritage brands, enhancing their legacy of connection and community.”