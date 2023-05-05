Three Big Changes At iHeart Memphis

Effective immediately, iHeartMedia Memphis has a new Market President for the seven-station cluster, and she wasted no time in getting to work. Karen McCrary Mitchell is now responsible for overseeing the operations, programming, sales, and community activities of the market’s broadcast and digital brands.

She will also oversee iHeart’s group of six Tupelo, Mississippi stations. Mitchell previously served as the Division Vice President of Digital within iHeartMedia and will report to Ronnie Bloodworth, the Area President for iHeartMedia Mid-South Area.

Mitchell was the first of three more changes to the cluster, swapping the frequencies of iHeart Memphis’ WEGR and KWNW. The Hot AC and Classic Rock stations are now 102.7 Kiss FM and Rock 102, respectively, with Kiss upgraded to a more powerful signal.

“I am honored and thrilled to be Market President for Memphis & Tupelo. iHeartMedia is engrained in both communities and my stewardship will embrace our alliances and initiate partnerships to strengthen mutual community interests. It’s a privilege to lead this talented team in sharing the iHeartMedia message,” said Mitchell.

“Our seven Memphis radio stations and six Tupelo stations including Black Information Network allow our talent to entertain and inform daily. We extend our multi-platform assets across audio, digital, local, and national events to our clients and community. I look forward to conveying and extending this across both these unique, and incredible cities.”