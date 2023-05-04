Spotify Removes More A.I. Music As Debate Heats Up

It’s another baby step in what will likely become an outright fight between publishers and AI-generated music. Major audio streamer Spotify has pulled a number of artificial-intelligence-made tracks by the creation app Boomy.

Unlike the recent takedown orders from Universal Music Group aimed at a song that cloned the voices of Drake and The Weeknd for impersonation, Boomy’s tracks in question are accused of stream manipulation. Spotify confirmed that artificial streaming was detected for these tracks and took action to exclude those streams from royalty calculations.

Spotify has stopped publishing new releases from Boomy and removed certain catalog releases from its platform. While stream manipulation isn’t a new issue, it could become a significant part of putting limits on AI music due to the volume of songs that can be generated.

Boomy claims that only a small fraction of its 14.4 million tracks have been deleted on Spotify so far. Since the startup was founded in 2019, the company claims it has already made nearly 14% of the world’s recorded music.

This incident comes after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek acknowledged the need to address concerns raised by major record companies regarding AI-produced music and protecting legitimate rightsholders.