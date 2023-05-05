Pittman and Yee’s NAB Show Talk Now On-Demand

They talked to a packed room at NAB Show in Vegas last month, and now iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and radio personality Angela Yee’s session is available on demand. Both took the stage to tape a live episode of Pittman’s podcast Math & Magic: Stories From the Frontiers of Marketing.

That episode is now available on all major podcast platforms. During the discussion, Yee spoke about her love of radio and how she got her start in the industry, the power of internships, and her journey to and beyond The Breakfast Club. She also talks about the cultivation of young talent, and the spirit of entrepreneurship that keeps her striving for more.