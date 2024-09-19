MIW and Beasley Media Launch Digital Sales Mentorship Program

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is launching its first-ever Digital Sales Mentorship program, designed to support the growth of women in digital radio sales. The year-long mentorship is in partnership with Beasley Media Group.

Tailored for female radio and digital sellers or managers with a minimum of three years of sales experience, the selected mentee will receive monthly coaching from an experienced mentor and guidance from digital subject matter experts.

Key areas of focus include digital marketing, digital audio (streaming and podcasting), digital video, training and third-party certification opportunities, social media, third-party vendors, client needs analysis, client ROI, overcoming client objections, and sales and management growth.

This opportunity is open to one female digital seller from any US-based radio company. Applications are being accepted on the MIW site now through October 14.

“MIW is thrilled to be offering this Digital Sales Mentorship program at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff. “The digital ecosystem has transformed radio, and now more than ever, guidance, leadership, and vision are essential to the vitality of our business. This mentorship will provide the support and direction needed to navigate these changes and foster a path toward ongoing success and innovation. A special thank you to Caroline Beasley and Beasley Media Group for their support in this critical career path.”