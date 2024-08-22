Beasley Media Syndicates Philly’s Andie Summers Morning Show

Following its success in Philadelphia, Beasley Media Group is syndicating the Andie Summers Morning Show to its country stations in Boston and Las Vegas starting Monday, August 26. Summers’ show originates from 92.5 XTU (WXTU).

The show is being added to Boston’s Country 102.5 (WKLB) and Las Vegas’ 107.9 Coyote Country (KCYE). KCYE Program Director and On-Air Personality Shawn Stevens will remain with the station, moving from the morning slot to middays. There is currently no word on what will happen to to WKLB’s current morning duo of Jonathan Wier and Ayla Brown.

Hosted by Andie Summers since 1999, the show features co-host Jeff Kurkjian, Producer Donnie Black, and Assistant Producer Shannon Boyle. Over her career, Summers has won the CMA Award for Major Market Personality of the Year and the ACM Award for Major Market Station of the Year, among others.

Summers signed a multi-year deal at XTU in July 2023.

Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Andie Summers has been beloved by loyal fans in Philly for decades and the show brand has only improved in recent years with the addition of Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle. I have no doubt that country radio listeners in Boston and Vegas will fall in love with this amazing cast.”