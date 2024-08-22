Triton Digital and Headliner Team For YouTube Audiogram Tool

Digital audio, podcast, and radio tech provider Triton Digital has developed a new feature in its Omny Studio enterprise podcasting platform, in partnership with Headliner, to automate creation and posting of audio transcripts and video clips directly to YouTube.

Omny Studio hosts over 70,000 podcasts worldwide and provides tools for delivery, measurement, and monetization of digital audio content. The integration with Headliner allows publishers to automate video creation and publishing processes for their podcast episodes, turning them into audiograms that can be shared on YouTube.

The partnership also features integration with Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics and YouTube, allowing publishers to consolidate their content management and access downloads and views reporting. Additional features include automated reporting, connectivity to multiple YouTube channels, and API integration for third-party YouTube distribution reporting.

Headliner CEO Neil Mody said, “This new toolset automates a key part of the promotion process, enabling podcasters and publishers to tap into new audiences on YouTube and present their content in visually appealing ways.”

Triton Digital SVP of Podcast Strategy Sharon Taylor commented, “Video podcasting is growing, but not all creators have the resources to fully engage with it. Our continued partnership with Headliner simplifies the transformation of audio content into visually captivating YouTube episodes, leveling the playing field for podcasters.”