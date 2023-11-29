Former ESPN PD Amanda Brown To Program Denver’s Fan

Bonneville Denver has appointed Amanda Brown as the new Program Director at 104.3 The Fan (KKFN). Brown succeeds Raj Sharan, who was in the role for four years. Brown brings her twenty years of experience at ESPN, most recently as the PD for ESPNLA 710 (KSPN), to the role. She begins her new role the week of December 4.

Market Manager Katie Reid said, “We are thrilled to welcome Amanda to the Bonneville family. Her extensive experience, knowledge, and leadership, combined with a deep understanding of the sports landscape and a strong passion for digital media, perfectly align with our vision at Denver Sports and 104.3 The Fan.”

Brown added, “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead a very talented team at Denver Sports. I look forward to evolving an already strong brand in all facets of sports media.”