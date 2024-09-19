Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson Two

(By Chris Stonick) To be successful with a new venture, it’s important to have the maximum amount of information allowed by law. So, let me lay out more important statistics that will give you power on recruitment calls.

My new favorite survey is from our friends at the US Chamber of Commerce. They conduct an ongoing study of the number of people “available” for every 100 open jobs, state by state. (And by available, we mean warm bodies. This doesn’t mean good candidates or that they will even show up for an interview or the first day of work.)

When measuring the labor shortage, the categories are broken down into four groups. Here are the results:

Least severe: 8 states

Severe: 8 states

More severe: 17 states

Most severe: 17 states

See where your state falls.

Knowing where you stand can give you power. Companies are not finding success with conventional recruitment strategies, so introduce them to something that actually works – RADIO.

