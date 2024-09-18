Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: An Easy Autumn Trio

(By Paige Nienaber) First, if you were in Cincinnati for the Radio Masters Sales Summit and we didn’t have a chance to connect, I’m sorry. There were too many great panels and free food so I was probably caught up in that. If you weren’t there, then let’s plan on meeting at the next one.

Let’s get straight into the Dumpage.

Great Moments In On-Site Photo Opps

In 2024, you really don’t need to give people at concerts anything more than a cool shot for a photo that they can share. NOW in St. Louis used a giant ticket at at a Jonas Brothers show. On that same tour, Q-102 in Cincinnati brought out big heads and giant suckers. KS95 in Minneapolis has used similar visuals in the Twin Cities.

Concert Trips

These are great, amazing prizes but we rarely post-promote them and as soon as The Morning Nutz™ announce the winner, it’s over.

Kiss in Boise had a winner and her mom cover a Katy Perry flyaway to Anaheim in (almost) real time. Someone at the station would receive the posts, look for anything inappropriate and post as “them” quickly. The first shot was the ‘tween in the captain’s seat on the plane, wearing his hat.

Several of the iHeart stations are doing that with their local winners and the music fest.

Alpha in Bakersfield got some nice pics from their Shawn Mendes winners who went to Canada.

Bag The Butterball

A reminder that a few days before Thanksgiving, giving away a free turkey is GOLD. As exciting as having people enter with social media, a few stations have done things like turkey races (KLUC) or having a turkey shoot:

You take an air talent, and dress them as a turkey.

You get ten listeners and one at a time, they get give paintball shots at the guy as he dashes around in the station backyard.

First listener to ping the DJ, gets the turkey.

WAAF did it years ago with a bunch of people just blasting Spaz.

