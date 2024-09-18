A Smart Way To Use Social Media

(By Randy Lane) The best thing an air talent can do is share personal experiences to enrich their connections with listeners and build relationships. A perfect example is Randi Chase, the morning host of The Vinnie and Randi Show on Stingray’s New Country 95.5 in Red Deer, Alberta, syndicated on over twenty radio stations in Alberta and British Columbia.

Randi has bravely shared her dating history and marriage to “Alex the Carpenter,” and more deeply, three pregnancy losses. Her vulnerability of anticipation, sadness, and optimistic persistence resonated with female and male fans. The quest to have a baby is a highly relatable topic since many couples are going through it or have gone through it.

Recently, Randi announced on her show and social media, “After years of trying, years of loss, and going through the foster care adoption program, we got the call we always dreamed of. My husband and I are adopting a sweet baby girl, and she comes home today. To say we are grateful is an understatement. The joy she brings us already is mind-blowing.”

The audience’s response to her long quest to have a child has been overwhelming. Randi has often wondered if she is oversharing, but she has stuck to her motto: “I will share but always protect the people I love.”

Her sharing on-air and social media is a model for other talent to follow. Her posts have been professional, selective (when something happened), and consistent.

The story doesn’t end here. Randi is providing serial content for her radio show and social media following.

Serial content

During her parental leave, Randi calls into her morning show weekly with new mom updates and keeps her social media fans posted. This is an outstanding storyline that creates tune-ins and boosts TSL.

I recommend that shows execute a horizontal tease on the day before an episode, and at the same time the content will air the next day. People primarily listen at the same time daily based on their schedule. Give people a reason to listen again tomorrow.

Social media can create new radio listeners

When Randi and Alex visited Venice Beach, my wife JoAnn and I met them for dinner. I

was coaching her show in Vancouver at that time. JoAnn had never heard Randi’s radio show, but she followed Randi’s mission to become a parent online, and now she’s a fan!

Social media can expand your personality brand. You could meet someone at a public event, and out of curiosity, they could look you up on Facebook or Instagram. If you share relevant life experiences, it’s an enticement for the audience to check out your radio show or podcast.

You are a personality brand

Today, your brand extends across multiple platforms beyond your show. Your success depends on consistently relating and sharing with your audience on social media, audio and video podcasts, television, blogs, appearances, charities, and merchandising.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.