FOX Sports Radio Signs Two Pros, Joe To Long-Term Deal

FOX Sports Radio has announced the long-term renewal of Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, featuring Brady Quinn, LaVar Arrington, and Jonas Knox. The morning show will continue in its weekday slot on 380 stations nationwide and FOX Sports Radio’s iHeartRadio channel and website.

The show just celebrated its third anniversary after starting in September 2021.

Quinn was a two-time All-American quarterback at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL with six teams. He joined FOX Sports as a college football and NFL analyst in 2014.

Arrington, a former Penn State All-American linebacker, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Arrington joined FOX Sports Radio as a weekend host in 2020 and also co-hosts Up On Game.

Knox began his radio career in Los Angeles, working at AM 830 before joining FSR as a producer. Besides Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, Knox hosts The Jonas Knox Show on Saturdays. Previously, Knox co-hosted FSR’s Straight Outta Vegas and produced fight-night coverage for UFC on FOX.

In a joint statement, iHeartMedia Sports Executive Vice President Don Martin and FOX Sports Radio Senior Vice President Scott Shapiro “We’re so proud of what this trio has built. The unique combination of these dynamic personalities has created one of the most fun and entertaining sports morning shows, and we continue to hear excellent feedback from advertisers, affiliates, and listeners alike. They are the perfect kickoff to our weekday lineup, and we look forward to extending our relationship for years to come.”