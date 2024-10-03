NAACP Rolls Out $3.75M Radio Campaign for Black Voter Turnout

The NAACP is the latest organization to turn to radio ads in the march to election day. The group has launched a $3.75 million AM/FM campaign in key battleground states aimed at encouraging Black voters to participate on November 5.

The ads will air in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as New York and California, where the focus will be on congressional districts. The radio spots will complement a broader $20 million voter mobilization effort including SMS text messaging, direct mail, and streaming audio to engage Black voters aged 18 to 35.

An initial ad features a young girl encouraging her father to vote, touching on issues such as voting rights and healthcare access.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson emphasized the organization’s dedication behind the campaign, stating, “While the threats against our democracy are present and dangerous, our commitment to making our voices heard is unwavering. Our most important Black job this November – for all of us – is showing up to the ballot box and making our voices heard.”

The NAACP is not alone in utilizing radio’s reach to multicultural audiences. Former Democratic candidate Joe Biden used radio ads to reach Black voters, spending millions in May. The Harris-Walz campaign is making a significant investment in Spanish-language radio ads, dedicating $3 million to target Latino voters in swing states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for Hispanic Heritage Month.

In Georgia, Atlanta’s Black Radio United For The Vote initiative, launched in 2020, has reunited ten radio stations to mobilize Black voters ahead of the November elections. The coalition includes Urban One, Audacy, Cox Media Group, and others, working with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to encourage voter registration and high turnout.

Radio remains an essential platform for reaching Black voters, with 83% regularly tuning in. Black adults, who show strong civic engagement with an 85% election participation rate, rely on radio more than TV, making it a key tool for voter outreach.