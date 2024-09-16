Harris-Walz Campaign Begins $3 Million Hispanic Radio Ad Blitz

As the Harris-Walz campaign uses radio to great effect in battleground states, the Vice President’s team is investing $3 million into Spanish-language radio ads. The organizing effort is targeting Latino voters in key battleground states during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The radio ads on Spanish-language stations will align with existing bilingual television spots, phone banking, and educational outreach to Hispanic communities about the importance of the election. The initiative also includes digital content from Latino activists and organizers focused on reproductive freedom and other key issues.

Spots will be rolled out in swing states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In an Equis Research poll conducted from July 22 to August 4, Harris led former President Trump by 19 points among registered Hispanic voters in battleground states, with 56% to Trump’s 37%. This marks a significant increase from Biden’s polling results in May, where Biden only had a 5-point lead over Trump.

Campaign officials remarked on the incredible reach that radio has to Hispanic audiences in the United States. Data presented at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 by Cumulus Media/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard and Nielsen VP of Cross Platform Insights Tony Hereau revealed that radio now reaches 87% of US Hispanics, compared to just 64% for TV, a significant decline from 88% in 2017.

Hispanic adults, making up 45.1 million or 17% of the U.S. population, have strong political engagement, with 73% of eligible voters registered, and 83% of those registered consistently participating in elections.

Harris-Walz Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez commented, “Hispanic Heritage Month is an important moment to celebrate the richness and diversity of Latino communities across the country. It is also a critical moment for us to leverage, as we continue to reach Latino voters about the stakes of this election, how crucial their vote will be in deciding this race, and defeating Trump and his anti-Latino agenda.”

Harris’s radio efforts, active since August, are gaining traction. Among independents, her AM/FM advertising has led to a 4% increase in favorable views and a 6% rise in voter intention.