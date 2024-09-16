Joe Castiglione to Retire After 42 Seasons of Red Sox Radio

Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione announced on Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season after 42 years of calling games for the team. Castiglione shared the news on WEEI during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

Castiglione stated, “After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule. While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career … it’s time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids.”

The 77-year-old joined Boston’s broadcast team in 1983, making him the longest-serving play-by-play announcer in Red Sox history. He called the historic 2004 World Series when the team ended its 86-year championship drought and went on to announce three more titles in 2007, 2013, and 2018.

Last July, Castiglione received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Hall of Fame for his excellence in broadcasting and was previously inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2022, the home radio booth at Fenway Park was named the Joe Castiglione Booth in his honor.

He will continue with the team in an honorary ambassador role, and the Red Sox plan to honor him before their regular-season finale on September 29 against the Tampa Bay Rays.